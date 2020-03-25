Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's Coronavirus Aid Arrives in Italy

A Russian military convoy carrying coronavirus aid has been spotted outside Rome.

In an effort to assist Italy in dealing with the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, Russia has sent medical military specialists, testing devices, sanitation units and more in its "From Russia With Love" aid package.

Read more about: Coronavirus

More videos

CORONAVIRUS

Russian Priests Fight Coronavirus From Above

The Russian Orthodox Church has some tricks up its sleeve in order to fight the coronavirus...
CORONAVIRUS

An Interview With The Coronavirus

Here's what the coronavirus had to say about its shortcomings, arrival in Moscow, and even God.
BOREDOM RELIEF

Famous Russian Director Gives 10 Coronavirus Quarantine Tips

While you're in at home in quarantine....maybe learn a thing or two!
MOSCOW VS. CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Roundup: Moscow

A look at what Moscow authorities are doing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.