Moscow Protesters, Police Clash Over ‘Radioactive Highway’ Construction

Moscow police clashed with dozens of activists protesting the construction of a new highway on top of a former nuclear waste dump, the Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

The planned eight-lane highway, whose route passes the Moscow Polymetals Plant’s former waste dump in southern Moscow, has riled locals and activists alike since it was announced in 2018. They fear it will release buried radioactive dust into the nearby Moscow River and into the air.

Some 61 people were reportedly detained following the clashes, which saw officers in riot gear use tear gas against protesters.