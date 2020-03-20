Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Protesters, Police Clash Over ‘Radioactive Highway’ Construction

Activists fear the road will release buried radioactive dust into the nearby Moscow River and into the air. Telegram

Moscow police clashed with dozens of activists protesting the construction of a new highway on top of a former nuclear waste dump, the Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

The planned eight-lane highway, whose route passes the Moscow Polymetals Plant’s former waste dump in southern Moscow, has riled locals and activists alike since it was announced in 2018. They fear it will release buried radioactive dust into the nearby Moscow River and into the air.

Some 61 people were reportedly detained following the clashes, which saw officers in riot gear use tear gas against protesters.

Dmitry Sarayev, a Moscow City Duma deputy from the Communist Party, said the clashes broke out when police used force to break up the protesters’ campsite.

Last fall, Greenpeace Russia said it found five locations on the highway route where topsoil emitted up to eight times the normal level of radiation.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in January admitted the existence of “radioactive spots” along the Moscow River and promised to move some of the contaminated soil outside city limits. Greenpeace Russia accused Sobyanin of not doing enough to prevent what they see as a radioactive incident waiting to happen.

Read more about: Nuclear

Read more

'threat of war'

Last Soviet Leader Gorbachev Urges Russia, U.S. to Hold Nuclear Talks

The last major nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, the New START treaty, is due to expire in 2021.
Keep out

Russia Removed U.S. Diplomats From Train Near Secret Nuclear Accident Site – Reports

The diplomats are regarded to have broken Russian law.
Isotopic scare

Radiation Spike Recorded on Berlin-Moscow Train

News channels published footage of police, firemen and radioactive waste decontamination teams inspecting the train.
Arkhangelsk explosion

Cleanup Crews Filmed Removing Russian Nuclear Blast Debris

The blast took place off the White Sea coast, which is one of the most densely populated areas in northern Russia.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.