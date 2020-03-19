Don’t Vote on Putin’s Constitutional Amendments, Navalny Urges Russians

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has urged his supporters to stay home instead of voting on President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional amendments that could keep him in power until 2036.

The package of constitutional changes includes an amendment that would “zero out” the number of terms served by current and former presidents. The amendment, which has been approved by lawmakers and the Constitutional Court, will allow 67-year-old Putin, who has been in power for 20 years, to run for president two more times.

Navalny said that taking part in the April 22 public vote on the amendments is pointless because “this vote has no rules.”

“Do not expect a good result, and most importantly, do not be discouraged when it is announced on television that the whole country wants eternal Putin,” he wrote on his blog.