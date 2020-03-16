Kiev Intensifies Quarantine, Shuts All But Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Banks, Gas Stations

The decision furthers the restrictions that Ukraine imposed earlier to prevent the coronavirus spread by closing all educational institutions and banning mass events.

Starting from March 17 all restaurants, night clubs, gyms, beauty salons, and shopping malls will have to shut down in Kiev, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on March 16.

The same measures have recently been established in other Ukrainian cities including Lviv, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Ukraine has five registered cases of Covid-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has been detected in 170,000 people and killed 6,520 people worldwide.

“We have to buy time,” Klitschko said in a statement. “Rigorous and timely action is crucial to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the capital.”

The new restrictions order all eateries, such as restaurants, cafes, and bars, to close. They will be able to take orders online and do delivery.

All entertainment establishments including shopping malls, night clubs and gaming clubs will stop operating. Gyms, beauty and tattoo salons and spas are also on the list.

“We understand that this is an inconvenience for the city residents and a loss for the business. But they are forced and temporary. Profit and money are important. But the health and life of people are paramount,” Klitschko said.

Kiev’s supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and gas stations will continue to work without changes.

The shutdown will last at least until the end of March but it might be prolonged.

The city authorities also recommend Kiev residents to use public transport as little as possible, as well as cut traveling to other cities.

This story was originally published by The Kyiv Post.