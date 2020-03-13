Russia’s Regional Governments Back Changes Allowing Putin to Extend His Rule

All of Russia's 85 regional parliaments have voted in favor of a package of constitutional amendments that would allow Vladimir Putin to remain president until 2036, the state-run RIA news agency cited senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Klishas as saying Friday.

The development comes days after Putin appeared at the State Duma to voice his support for an amendment that would allow him to reset his terms and seek the presidency two more times. The move came as part of sweeping constitutional changes that Putin first announced in January and many saw as a ploy by the Russian leader to retain power beyond the end of his term limit in 2024.

Both houses of Russia’s national parliament have since backed the new amendment and a majority of regional parliaments endorsed it Thursday, sufficient for it to move to the next stage of the approval process.

But Klishas was cited as saying that every single one of Russia's 85 regional parliaments had now said yes.

"The Federation Council [ upper house of parliament] has received the results of voting in all 85 regional parliaments," said Klishas. "They are all positive," RIA cited him as saying.