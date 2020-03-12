We Will Publish Woody Allen’s Axed Book, RT Editor Says

Russia’s state-run RT broadcaster is willing to publish director Woody Allen’s memoir after the controversial book was dropped by its U.S. publisher, its editor-in-chief has said.

Publisher Hachette canceled publication of the book earlier this month after a protest by Allen’s son, the journalist Ronan Farrow, led to mass staff walkouts at its New York office. Allen has been accused of molesting his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child, claims that he denies.

“We will publish your book — if you wish — because we believe no one’s life story should be silenced, and that all sides deserve a fair hearing,” RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Facebook page Wednesday.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Allen, 84, had reportedly shopped his memoir “Apropos of Nothing” to multiple publishers before reaching a deal with Hachette. While his work has been revered for decades, his reputation has largely failed to recover in the post-#MeToo era.