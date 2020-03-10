Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Says Trump Cannot Visit Russia for Victory Day in May

By Reuters
Putin has said that it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend the commemorative event in Moscow.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.

Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Moscow did not yet know who would represent the United States at the commemorative event.

Putin said in November that it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend a commemorative event in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, even as the U.S. president is campaigning for re-election.

