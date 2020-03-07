Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases

All cases of coronavirus in Russia are of people who recently returned from virus hotspots. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Four new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Russia, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported Saturday.

The new cases take the total number of people who have been infected with coronavirus in Russia to 17, three of whom have since recovered.

Three of the four live in Lipetsk, a city 250 miles south of Moscow, with one in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg.

Authorities said all four had returned to Russia from Italy, where there are almost 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus, in the last two weeks.

Russia has introduced mandatory screening of new arrivals from Italy at its airports, and Moscow city has ordered anybody coming to Russia from some of the most-affected countries to self-quarantine for 14 days. The city is using its network of facial recognition cameras to monitor new arrivals and ensure they stick to the quarantine instructions.
