2 Out of 3 Russians Opposed to Female President – Poll

Two-thirds of Russians would not be happy to have a woman as president, the state-funded VTsIOM polling agency said Friday ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Some 68% of people surveyed said they opposed a female president, up from 61% in an identical VTsIOM’s poll in 2016. The pollster noted that both male and female respondents shared opposition to a female president.

“Russian society remains conservative and state policy promoting traditional values plays an important role here,” VTsIOM said.

“One can predict that the coming of a woman as the head of state won’t be realistic until 2048,” the state pollster said.

Meanwhile, the share of VTsIOM’s respondents who support a female president in Russia fell to 21% this year from 32% five years ago.