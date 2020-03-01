Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Improving Working Relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Chavushoglu agreed on the need to create a "favorable atmosphere" to improve working relations between their countries, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

"The ministers have declared in favour of the adoption of measures to create a favourable atmosphere that will facilitate the effectiveness of the dialogue on the implementation of agreements in support of the Syrian settlement and other issues on the agenda of Russian-Turkish relations," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Chavushoglu, in a phone call, also discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

The Kremlin hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow on March 5 or March 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.

The talks will not be easy, but both leaders confirm their focus on resolving the situation in Syria's Idlib region, where the two countries are backing opposing sides in a conflict, Peskov said.