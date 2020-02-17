Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Welcomes 20% More Tourists in 2019

The numbers come as Russia moves to simplify visa requirements for citizens of 53 countries and boost its tourism revenue. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Tourist arrivals to Russia have surged by 20.5% in 2019, according to official figures cited by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) on Monday. 

More than 5 million tourists visited Russia in January-December 2019, according to ATOR’s breakdown of Federal Security Service (FSB) border service data, up from 4.2 million tourists the previous year. The numbers come as Russia moves to simplify visa requirements for citizens of 53 countries next year and boost its tourism revenue.

Country-specific figures showed increasing tourist arrivals in Russia from all continents except Latin America. The top five countries where tourists came from remained unchanged since 2018.

China supplied the highest share of inbound visitors at 1.5 million tourists, an increase of 19% from 2018. Russia has introduced visa-free travel for Chinese tour groups and hired Chinese-speaking staff at airports and train stations to accommodate the surge.

Germany accounted for the second-most visitors with more than 520,000 tourists, an increase of 15.7% from 2018. South Korea contributed the third-most visitors at more than 413,000 tourists, an increase of 20.8% from 2018.

The United States came in fourth with 241,000 American tourists last year, up by 6% from 2018. 

Israel rounded out the top five with 199,000 inbound tourists, an increase of 21.7% in a year.

Almost 33 million foreigners visited Russia overall, not only for tourism.

Read more about: Tourism

Read more

Tourist-friendly

Russia Offers Simplified E-Visas to Visitors of St. Petersburg

The move is expected to attract 12 million tourists to Russia's cultural capital each year.
Tourism

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

“Fan ID holders will be able to return to Russia without visas until the end of the year,” the Duma said Thursday.
Tourism

Russian Deputies Prioritize Visa-Free Entry Law for World Cup Fans

Russia will allow the 806,000 holders of Fan IDs multi-entry travel without visas until the end of the year.
Tourism

Foreigners Spent $1.5Bln in Russia During World Cup, Bank Says

An estimated 3 million foreigners visited the 11 host cities of the tournament this summer.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.