Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

ice-storm.com

Sexting scandal

French authorities arrested Pyotr Pavlensky, a Russian dissident artist who published screenshots of sexual images that forced President Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor to pull out of the race.

Under French law, so-called "revenge porn," or the publishing of pornographic material without a person's content, can be punished by up to two years in prison and a 60,000-euro ($65,000) fine.

Pipeline politics

The United States is confident that Russia will not complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which aims to deliver natural gas from Siberia to Germany while circumventing Ukraine, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said.

At the same time, a Russian pipe-laying ship left its Pacific port last week, in a sign that Gazprom is attempting to complete Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg reported. The pipeline was 94% constructed when U.S. sanctions halted work in December.

Lost gold

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said it was stripping two Russian champions, Svetlana Sleptsova and Evgeny Ustyugov, of medals received between 2013 and 2014 for doping violations.

Evgeny Ustyugov Peter Porai-Koshits / Wikicommons

The IBU's ruling means Ustyugov loses a gold medal title won during a relay competition in the 2014 Olympic Games, which were held in Sochi in Russia. The Russian biathletes will also be disqualified from the sport for the next two years, the IBU said.

Prisoner talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone about the release of Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia, eastern Ukraine and Crimea, Zelenskiy's office said.

They also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

‘Ice storm’

Dozens of sports lovers started a three-day “Ice Storm” endurance race on Siberia’s frozen Lake Baikal, aiming to cover 205 kilometers in high winds and frost through breathtaking landscapes. 

Participants can choose which vehicle to use during the race, with most people opting for bicycles, skates and kicksleds to cross the icy expanse. The ice in Baikal naturally makes a soft crackling sound, which does not pose danger but adds a thrill for those trying to cross the lake.

Includes reporting from Reuters.

Read more

global epidemic

Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Feb. 17

The latest on Russia’s response to the coronavirus.
contentious act

Russian Artist Who Published Paris Mayor Candidate Kompromat Arrested

Under French law, so-called "revenge porn" can be punished by up to two years in prison and a 60,000 euro fine.
SYRIA CONFLICT

Turkey Says It Met Responsibilities over Syria's Idlib in Russia Deal

Turkey fulfilled its responsibilities in Idlib in line with its de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran.
Infected with love

Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Two Young Russians Start Dating in Quarantine

Inna and Daniil's hearts "started to beat faster at the sight of each other" in a clinic in Siberia after they were evacuated from China.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.