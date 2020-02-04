Russia to Quarantine Citizens Evacuated From China's Wuhan

Russia will set up a quarantine area in Siberia's Tyumen region for Russians being evacuated from the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying Tuesday.
She said that the Russians would be held in quarantine for 14 days, but that they are thought to be healthy.
A first Russian military plane had taken off earlier on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.