Stadium Roof Collapses in St. Petersburg, Killing Worker – Reports

The roof of the SKK ice hockey stadium in St. Petersburg collapsed during dismantling work on Friday, dragging one worker down into the rubble.

Dramatic footage of the collapse, in which a worker is seen running and failing to grab onto a crane-suspended platform as the structure crumbles, was posted by the Fontanka news website.

The Mash Telegram channel reported that one worker had died in the accident, though there has not yet been an official confirmation.

"According to preliminary information, there could be workers under the rubble," Russia's Emergency Services Minstry was cited by Fontanka as saying.

The Soviet-era St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex (SKK) had been slated for demolition after falling into disrepair. Local architects protested the demolition plans, arguing that the 1980 building was an icon of Soviet neoconstructivist architecture.

