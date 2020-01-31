Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Stadium Roof Collapses in St. Petersburg, Killing Worker – Reports

Updated:

The roof of the SKK ice hockey stadium in St. Petersburg collapsed during dismantling work on Friday, dragging one worker down into the rubble. 

Dramatic footage of the collapse, in which a worker is seen running and failing to grab onto a crane-suspended platform as the structure crumbles, was posted by the Fontanka news website.

The Mash Telegram channel reported that one worker had died in the accident, though there has not yet been an official confirmation.

"According to preliminary information, there could be workers under the rubble," Russia's Emergency Services Minstry was cited by Fontanka as saying.

The Soviet-era St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex (SKK) had been slated for demolition after falling into disrepair. Local architects protested the demolition plans, arguing that the 1980 building was an icon of Soviet neoconstructivist architecture.

This article is being updated.

Read more about: St. Petersburg

More videos

CORONAVIRUS

Russia Is Testing Air Passengers in Coronavirus Scare

Passengers on flights to Russia are being tested with thermal imagers for signs of the coronavirus.
Generation Gulag

One-Way Ticket to the U.S.S.R. | Generation Gulag: Liliane Jeanne Monit

In the years after World War II, Soviet recruiters traveled the world, convincing those who’d fled the Bolshevik Revolution to return. Liliane’s father...
20 YEARS OF PUTIN

Kremlin Releases New Footage of Putin’s 2001 Visit to Bush in Texas

Newly released footage from the Kremlin shows Putin having a grand old time with Bush in Crawford, Texas.
WW2

Russians Mourn 500,000 Buried in Mass Grave After Siege of Leningrad

On the 76th anniversary of the Siege of Leningrad, Russians honored those who perished.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.