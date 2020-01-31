Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Polish Miners Block Coal Trains in Protest Against Russian Imports

By Reuters
Matthias Bein / DPA / TASS

Polish miners blocked trains carrying coal to a power plant in the southern town of Laziska Gorne on Friday in protest against coal imports from Russia.

Poland generates most of its electricity from coal, but domestic coal production has been falling in recent years due to cost savings and geological problems, which prompted higher imports, mostly from Russia.

Some of Poland's biggest coal users, mostly state-run energy groups, signed long-term deals for coal imports from Russia in 2017-2018 fearing the main domestic coal producer, state-run PGG would be unable to meet demand, unions say.

Unions contend such long-term contracts are now curbing local production, putting jobs at risk.

Around 100 miners joined Friday's protest, wading onto rail tracks outside Laziska near the Czech border and forcing trains, which unions said were delivering coal from Russia, to stop.

"We protest against the import of coal by Poland's energy companies, especially from buying it from Russia," said Patryk Kosela, a spokesman at Sierpien 80, the union that organized the protest.

Unions say higher imports together with falling demand amid a mild winter have to lead to a jump in coal stockpiles, threatening normal operations of Poland's coal mines.

A spokeswoman at energy group Tauron, which owns the Laziska power plant, said the unit does not use imported coal and the protest would not affect the plant's operations.

PGE was not immediately available to comment.

The Polish government has introduced a special storage system whereby coal stockpiles at mines can be moved so that the mines can operate normally.

In 2018 Poland imported almost 20 million tonnes of coal. Between January and September 2019 imports totaled 12.3 million tonnes, including 8 million from Russia. Critics say this was at odds with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's aim to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Poland is also under pressure from the European Commission to reduce its reliance on coal.

Read more about: Poland

Read more

He said, he said

Russia and Poland’s Holocaust War of Words, in Quotes

Moscow and Warsaw are at odds over the causes of World War II and the Holocaust.
opinion
Andreas Kluth

The Distortions of Holocaust History by Russia and Poland Are a Disgrace

Both presidents apparently want to create the impression that the disease of anti-Semitism is somebody else’s problem.
Echoes of WWII

Putin Calls Former Polish Ambassador ‘Anti-Semitic Pig’

Putin said the envoy planned to install a Hitler monument in Warsaw.
Poland

Poland Fires All Russian Diplomatic School Graduates From Foreign Service, Minister Says

Moscow and Warsaw are at odds over the Soviet Union’s role in World War II.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.