Turkey's Erdogan Says Russia Not Abiding by Syria Agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is losing patience with the military assault in Syria's Idlib region, adding that Russia is violating agreements aimed at stemming conflict there, the state-funded NTV broadcaster reported Wednesday.

Renewed bombardments by Russia-backed Syrian government forces on Idlib have raised concern of a new refugee wave from the area which borders Turkey and is home to 3 million people.

Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria, agreed to work towards de-escalating the fighting in Idlib and creating a demilitarized zone under agreements in 2017 and 2018 known as the Astana and Sochi accords.

But fighting has continued in the last remaining rebel bastion in country's nearly nine-year war despite several other agreements for a ceasefire, as recently as this month.