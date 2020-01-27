Update: Russia has expelled a Japanese journalist for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities, the state-run RIA news agency reported Monday, in a tit-for-tat move following Japan's arrest of Araki on espionage suspicions.

The journalist, whom it didn't name, had been given 72 hours to leave Russia and had already left. Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned a Japanese embassy official to make an official diplomatic protest over the incident, RIA reported.

"The Japanese citizen was detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Vladivostok on Dec. 25, 2019, trying to receive secret materials about Russia's military potential in the Far East," the ministry was quoted as saying.

Authorities in Japan have arrested a former employee of the SoftBank telecoms and internet company on suspicion of leaking trade secrets, the corporation said Saturday.

Yutaka Araki, 48, is accused of providing the phone-carrier information to two Russian officials whom Japanese police suspect of engaging in espionage, the Kyodo and Jiji news agencies reported. SoftBank called the information allegedly stolen on Feb. 18, 2019, “low in confidentiality.”