Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reacts to Claims of Iranian Missile Downing Ukrainian Plane

Vladimir Dzhabarov and Leonid Slutsky Wikimedia Commons / MT

An Iranian missile likely accidentally brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 aboard, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev from Tehran crashed Wednesday, hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq. The U.S. government believes Iran shot down the plane by mistake, three unnamed U.S. officials said. 

Iran denied the Ukrainian airliner had been hit by a missile, with government spokesman Ali Rabiei saying in a statement that such reports were “psychological warfare against Iran.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday that the possibility a missile downed the airliner had not been ruled out but that it had not been confirmed yet. The Ukrainian government said Thursday it was investigating reports of debris from a Russian-made Tor-M1 missile.

Here’s how Russian lawmakers have reacted to the news:

Franz Klintsevich, member of the defense committee in Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council:

“It looks a lot like [the result of an] external impact, indeed. But this requires verification. We must wait.”

“Looking for a Russian footprint in the Boeing crash is foolish.”

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma:

“Any statement on the causes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 crash made before the investigation ends is premature and could be used for political purposes.”

“We need facts and concrete evidence, not imaginary references to intelligence. So far, it’s all unfounded.”

Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s foreign affairs committee:

“The West has blamed Iran in advance for this tragedy.”

“I believe that there are no grounds [for Trudeau] to make such statements. Anything is possible, but I don’t see any proof thus far.”

“There is no and can be no Russian trace.”

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Ukraine , Iran

Read more

Explainer

Russian Missile System Suspected of Bringing Down Ukraine Airliner: Short Range, Fast and Deadly

"Once you shoot those things, it's over," a defense expert said of the Russian-made Tor missile.
Assigning blame

Iran Likely Downed Ukraine Airliner With Missiles, Canada's Trudeau Says

U.S. officials had earlier said they believed the plane was likely downed by a missile fired accidentally.
Taking precautions

Russia Orders Mideast Safety Check After Iran Plane Crash, Missile Strikes

Prime Minister Medvedev has ordered Russian ministers to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the region.
opinion
Dmitry Trenin

Here's a Breakdown of Russia's Foreign Policy Goals (Op-ed)

Beyond presidential elections next year, Russia will aim to solidify its status outside the former Soviet Union

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.