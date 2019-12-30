Russian Pensioners Face Trial Over Bootleg Vodka

Three senior citizens are facing trial for running an illegal vodka distillery in central Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, prosecutors and local media have said.

The female bootleggers reportedly hired local residents and used leftover equipment at a mothballed factory in the city of Verkhneuralsk to kick start their operation.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects attempted to illegally manufacture more than 130,000 bottles of counterfeit alcohol worth 25.6 million rubles ($408,000).