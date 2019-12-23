Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Launches Direct Train Service to Crimea

Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s first direct train to Crimea on Monday, opening railway service along a now-completed $4 billion bridge that links continental Russia to the annexed peninsula.

Dozens of Western countries targeted Russia with economic sanctions over its annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 following an unrecognized referendum. The bridge has sparked new sanctions and is widely seen as an attemp by Moscow to cement economic ties with the peninsula that was previously only accessible by ship or plane.

Putin shared the front seat of the first train carriage over the bridge with a train conductor on the 19-kilometer journey, reprising his role as a truck driver when he opened the road section of the Crimean Bridge last year.

“It runs much smoother than cars,” the president said in a live video feed, flanked by the sanctioned oligarch Arkady Rotenberg — Putin's childhood friend whose companies built the bridge  and Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh. 

“You’ve shown Russia’s ability to complete world-class infrastructure projects,” Putin said from the podium to construction workers in Crimea.

“After all, this isn’t only Russia’s largest bridge but also Europe’s longest.”

Russia's plans to transport 14 million passengers and 13 million metric tons of cargo to the annexed peninsula in 2020 “will impact the entire economy,” he told a cheering crowd.

Putin then gave a start to a Crimea-bound passenger train from St. Petersburg via video linkup. 

The first trains from Moscow will depart for Crimea on Tuesday.

Read more about: Crimea , Transport

Read more

'confidence-building measure'

Russia Says It Will Return Captured Naval Ships to Ukraine on Monday

Russia seized the ships off the coast of Crimea last year after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors.
Desperate times

Crimean Zoo Owner Asks Public to Adopt 30 Bears – Or He'll Kill Them

Oleg Zubkov pointed to government pressure and mounting fines as the reasons he can no longer provide a home for the bears.
Banned group

Russia Jails 6 Crimean Tatar Activists for Terrorism, Sparking Condemnation

Amnesty International decried the verdicts as “overt repression.”
crimea express

Russia Launches Direct Crimea Train Ticket Sales

The new routes bypass Ukraine and underline Russia’s annexation of the peninsula.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.