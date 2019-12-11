Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

These Are Russia’s 100 Most Comfortable Cities

The rapidly developing city of Krasnodar in southern Russia ranked first overall, with a high environmental score. tvkrasnodar.ru

Moscow places smack dab in the middle of a list of the 100 most comfortable and affordable Russian cities to live in, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.

RBC cited research from the Urbanica spatial planning institute, which ranked the 100 cities with populations over 173,000 based on ease of life and cost of living. The outlet named five cities that fit both criteria: first-place finisher Krasnodar, followed by Surgut, St. Petersburg, Tyumen and Kaluga.

Moscow ranks 52nd as a result of its high cost of living compared with average salaries, as well as traffic jams and pollution, RBC cited the research as saying.

The rapidly developing city of Krasnodar in southern Russia ranked first overall, with a high environmental score, it said.

The city of Surgut in western Siberia scored highest in Urbanica’s affordability list and placed second overall. 

Russia’s northern capital of St. Petersburg was the only city with a population of more than 1 million to appear in the top five.

The Far East town of Ussuryisk came in 100th and last place with low wages and relatively high housing costs.

Read more

Climate adaptation

Russia’s Climate Policy Among World’s Worst, Study Says

The report noted a “significant discrepancy between the positive wording and the weak implementation of Russia’s climate policy.”
driving evil spirits out

Siberian Shaman Who Wanted to Banish Putin Banned from Leaving Hometown

His trek was cut short after police detained him on a road in eastern Siberia for an unspecified crime.
Who Knew?

Germany Unaware of Russian Extradition Request for Georgian Killed in Berlin

In a tense rebuttal, the German government said it was unaware of Russia's several extradition requests.
Returning home

Children of Stalin’s Terror Win Crucial Housing Case

They are now entitled to state housing in the cities their parents were deported from during the Stalinist repressions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.