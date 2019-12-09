‘We Got What We Deserved’: Russia Reacts to Doping Ban

Russia will be banned from competing in or hosting major world sporting events for four years after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) unanimously ruled that Moscow had tampered with doping laboratory data. The ruling is the latest blow to Russia’s already tarnished sporting reputation, which has been hit by scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Here’s a look at what WADA’s latest ruling means for Russian athletics — and how Russian officials are reacting: What it means

— Russia will be banned from the Olympics and other major world championships and from hosting major sporting events. Russia will miss: Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo

IAAF World Championships in 2012

Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar*

Women’s World Cup 2023

Universiade 2021 and 2023 (hosted in Russia) *According to FIFA rules, only national teams can compete in the World Cup. FIFA has yet to comment on the issue, keeping the door open for Russia. — Russian athletes who prove to WADA that they are clean will still be able to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem, something they did at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. — WADA said that 145 Russian athletes whose data was manipulated will be banned from competing under any flag. — Russian officials will be barred from attending sporting events and the country will not be allowed to host them. The ban does not apply to the four matches Russia is hosting next summer during the European football championship in St. Petersburg, as the tournament is not considered a “major event.” — The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has 21 days to challenge WADA’s ruling. If RUSADA appeals WADA's punishment, the case will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. — Alexander Ivlev, the chairman of RUSADA’s supervisory board, said its committee will meet before Dec. 19 to decide whether to challenge the ruling or not.