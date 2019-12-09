Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Plans to Set Up Arctic Air Defense 'Dome' With S-400 Missiles

By Reuters
Russia has been stepping up its military presence in the Arctic, building new infrastructure and overhauling its ports as it vies for dominance in a region with huge untapped mineral wealth amid warmer climate cycles. Sergei Malgavko / TASS

Russia plans to establish an air defense "dome" across its polar region by arming all of its Northern Fleet's Arctic divisions with S-400 missile batteries, a Russian naval commander said on Monday.

Russia has been stepping up its military presence in the Arctic, building new infrastructure and overhauling its ports as it vies for dominance in a region with huge untapped mineral wealth amid warmer climate cycles.

Other countries have also scrambled to boost their Arctic presence, stoking fears of intensifying geopolitical rivalry. In May, Washington accused Russia of aggressive behavior in the polar region and said China's actions must be watched closely.

Russia in September deployed its S-400 air defense systems to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the far north, and the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet said on Monday that similar deployments would be made across the region.

"The plan is for all our Arctic divisions to be supplied with such complexes in the coming years and there will effectively be an air defense dome created over the Russian part of the Arctic," Vice-Admiral Alexei Moiseyev said.

"This means that the Arctic will be protected from any kind of enemy aerial attack, whether from planes, cruise or ballistic missiles," Moiseyev said in an interview with the Russian Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV channel.

Read more about: Military

Read more

Syrian Conflict

Russian Troops Overtake Former U.S. Base in Northern Syria

Three Russian military helicopters have landed in the Tabqa military airfield in northern Syria, which U.S. forces abandoned earlier this month.
Russian hardware

Russian Military Specialists Arrive in Venezuela

They had been dispatched in order to service and carry out maintenance on Russian military hardware. 
private army

Putin-Linked Mercenaries Are Fighting on Libya’s Front Lines

More than 100 mercenaries arrived at a forward base in Libya to support eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar’s assault on the capital Tripoli.
key topic

Ahead of Meeting, Erdogan Expects Russia to Help Rein in Syrian Forces

Turkey has supported some rebel factions in the northwestern Idlib region, while Russia and Iran back Assad.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.