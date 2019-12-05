U.S. Sanctions Russian Cybercrime Outfit 'Evil Corp'

The U.S. Treasury Department said it would sanction a Russian group known as “Evil Corp” and its leaders for cyber-thefts at hundreds of financial institutions around the world that total more than $100 million.

The targets include the group’s leader, identified as Maksim Yakubets. The U.S. said he also worked for the Russian Federal Security Service, an intelligence agency known as the FSB that’s already under U.S. sanctions, and was directed to work on projects for the Russian state as of 2017.

The sanctions were accompanied by indictments of Yakubets filed in federal court in Nebraska and Pennsylvania, charging him with conspiracy and fraud involving Bank of America and regional U.S. lenders. He is at large, and the State Department offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Yakubets “is not the first cybercriminal to be tied to the Russian government,” the Treasury Department said in a statement, citing the 2017 indictment of two FSB officers and conspirators for compromising “millions” of Yahoo email accounts. “The United States Government will not tolerate this type of activity by another government or its proxies and will continue to hold all responsible parties accountable.”