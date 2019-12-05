The veteran leader of Belarus on Thursday dismissed opposition fears that a possible integration pact with Russia could end with his country losing its independence to Moscow, saying the two countries were not discussing deeper political ties.

Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, is due to hold talks on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on an integration road map, but a lack of detail on what it might include has fuelled fears that Moscow aims to gain new influence in ex-Soviet Belarus as part of a creeping plan to absorb it.

Leaders of the enfeebled opposition in Minsk warned this week that the deal could "potentially threaten the continued existence of Belarus as an independent state."

But Lukashenko said there was no need to worry.

"I don't want to cross out everything I've done with you, the people, and having created a sovereign independent state ... now toss it aside and hand it over," Lukashenko told parliamentarians.

"That will never happen while I'm in charge. It's our country. We are sovereign and independent," he added, saying the two neighbors were not discussing a unified parliament or other political questions.