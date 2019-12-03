Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Beauty Queen Fears for Son’s Safety After Divorcing Malaysian King

Oksana Voyevodina Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

A Russian beauty queen’s fairytale ending has hit a dark turn following her divorce from a former Malaysian king.

Oksana Voyevodina, who was named Miss Moscow 2015, has filed a police report over threats against her infant son, Interfax reported Monday.

Voyevodina, 26, divorced Sultan Muhammad V, 50, this summer, a year after tying their knot in Malaysia and Russia. Tabloids wrote at the time that Muhammad, who gave up his throne two months after their wedding, claimed he was not the biological father of their newborn son.

She turned to law enforcement after receiving messages from an unknown woman claiming that her son is in danger, her lawyer Ivan Melnikov told Interfax. The unknown woman told Voyevodina’s friend in a recorded conversation that the former beauty queen’s legal battle with Muhammad endangers the infant, the news agency reported.

“We ask the police to inspect this information, as well as reports of an impending crime against a minor,” Melnikov was quoted as saying.

Voyevodina told the Kremlin-funded news channel RT that she had to flee her home over the threats.

