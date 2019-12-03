Russia to Make Investors Pass Exam Before Trading Shares

Millions of Russians will have to take a test to prove they understand financial markets if they want to carry on trading foreign stocks, under a central bank plan aimed at stemming potentially heavy losses among retail investors.

The central bank had sought to limit access for non-professional investors, arguing that some lacked the knowledge and experience needed to play foreign markets without undue risk.

But after talks last week with Russian brokerages and two market lobby groups, it agreed to introduce a test instead, the bank's first deputy governor Sergey Shvetsov said on Tuesday.

“The testing which we have agreed on with self-governing organisations regarding splitting investors to ‘qualified’ and ‘non-qualified’ will be a natural barrier against ... emotional purchases,” he told a news conference.