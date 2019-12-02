Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Russian Military Police Injured in Bomb Attack on Syrian Border

By Reuters
Officers were hurt in a blast from a homemade bomb as they carried out a routine patrol in Syria. syria.mil.ru

Three Russian military police officers were hurt in a blast from a homemade bomb on Monday as they carried out a routine patrol in Syria near the border with Turkey, the state-run RIA news agency cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying.

The bomb went off near the town of Kobani in Syria's northern Aleppo province, the ministry was quoted as saying, adding that it did not believe the lives of the injured servicemen were in danger.

Russia and Turkey have been carrying out joint patrols along Syria's border with Turkey under a deal reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Moscow, a staunch Syrian government ally, launched a military air campaign in Syria in 2015 to help Damascus recapture parts of the country from rebels, but has tried to limit the use of its own forces on the ground.

Read more about: Syria

Read more

Syria

Russian and Syrian Jets Pound Idlib Province After Summit

Witnesses and rescuers said at least a dozen air strikes hit a string of villages and towns in southern Idlib.
Syria

Russia Opposes Turkey's Calls for Truce in Idlib

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said an anticipated government assault on insurgents in Idlib could result in a massacre, while Russia opposed a truce...
Syria

Kremlin Dismisses Trump's Warning Against Syrian Offensive in Idlib

Russia resumed air strikes against insurgents in Idlib province on Tuesday after a hiatus of several weeks.
Syria

Russia Accuses U.S. of Impeding Syrian Refugees' Return

Lavrov accused Washington of being interested in rebuilding only parts of Syria where the opposition was active.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.