French Sociologist Banned From Russia for 10 Years Ahead of Yellow Vest Lecture

Russia has banned a prominent French sociologist from entering the country for 10 years after she arrived to give a lecture on France’s yellow vest protests, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday. Carine Clément was due to give a lecture in Moscow on Friday on yellow vest protesters in Paris, which she researched for a year after living in Russia for 20 years. President Vladimir Putin has said he “doesn’t want yellow vests in Russia” at the height of this summer’s anti-government rallies in Moscow that saw widespread law enforcement crackdowns on protesters.

“They informed me about the entry ban into Russia at Sheremetyevo Airport passport control,” Clément told Kommersant. Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told Clément that she poses a national security threat and put her on the next flight back to France, Kommersant cited the sociologist as saying. Clément said she plans to speak with lawyers on whether she can appeal the entry ban. “I don’t understand why now,” Clément wrote on Facebook. “One thing is clear: The system lost its head.” Her ex-husband, opposition lawmaker Oleg Shein, called the FSB’s justification that a sociologist poses a national security threat “paradoxical.” Clément’s current husband, co-chairman of the Russian Teachers’ Union Andrei Demidov, wrote: “It seems to me that the state which Carine threatens won’t last 10 years.”