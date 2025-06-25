Ex-Space Chief Rogozin Threatens to Send KVN Comedians to War

Russia’s former space chief Dmitry Rogozin on Tuesday threatened to send a group of young comedians to the war in Ukraine after they mocked his Ph.D. dissertation on a popular television show.

Rogozin said he was sent a clip from a recent broadcast of the long-running KVN comedy game show, where teams compete for the title of Russia’s “funniest and most inventive club.”

In the sketch that drew his ire, a member of a St. Petersburg team joked that Rogozin had written in his dissertation that “one doesn’t swap the cosmos for a chick.”

“We’ll take them to the front line and wish them good luck in battle,” Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel, referring to the comedians. “And when they return, we’ll laugh together at their unfortunate, unfunny and vulgar joke.”