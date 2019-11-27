Uighur Twins’ Asylum Plea Rejected as Deportation to China Looms

A court in Kazan has rejected asylum claims from Chinese Uighur-Tatar twin brothers who fear deportation and imprisonment in China, their lawyer told The Moscow Times.

Shahrizat and Shahdiyar Shavkat (23) moved to Russia in 2015 to study at Kazan’s Federal University.

Chinese immigration authorities told the twins last year that they would need to travel to China to renew their Russian visas. The brothers decided to stay in Russia without the proper documentation because they fear that in China they will be placed in a concentration camp for Muslim ethnic minorities.

“Both brothers have their application rejected. But we will not give up,” Zukhra Khamroyeva, one of the lawyers defending the brothers said.

According to the twins, their parents and a number of close friends and relatives have already been sent to the so-called “re-education” camps.

Human rights groups estimate that up to 1 million Uighurs have been confined to Chinese re-education camps. On Nov. 16, The New York Times published the Xinjiang papers, over 400 pages of internal Chinese government documents providing new evidence that show how the Chinese authorities have organized a network of detention camps built to hold Muslims.