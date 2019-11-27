Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Pays Tribute to Late Soviet Spy It Says May Have Changed History

By Tom Balmforth for Reuters
Foreign intelligence veteran Goar Vartanyan receives flowers from President Vladimir Putin, during a 2005 meeting in the Kremlin. The president congratulated a group of women WWII veterans on occasion of International Women's Day. ITAR / TASS

The Kremlin on Wednesday paid tribute to a late Soviet intelligence officer it credits with helping foil a Nazi plot to kill Winston Churchill, Josef Stalin and Franklin Roosevelt, saying her career may have changed the course of history.

Goar Vartanyan, who died on Monday at the age of 93, was an undercover field operative for decades and allegedly helped thwart a plan backed by Adolf Hitler to assassinate the allied leaders at their first "Big Three" conference in Tehran in 1943.

Born in Armenia in 1926, Vartanyan moved to Iran in the 1930s where, at the age of 16, she joined an anti-fascist group led by her future husband, Soviet spy Gevork Vartanyan, that was tasked with ensuring security for the World War II conference.

The Soviet group, which had already unmasked more than 400 Nazi agents in Iran, identified a group of Nazi assassins ahead of the conference and arrested them, causing the plot, known as Operation Long Jump, to fail, Gevork Vartanyan has said.

"Without Goar Vartanyan and her husband Gevork, the history of our world could have been different. These are people who left their mark on the history of mankind," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The couple went on to work as undercover spies, known in Moscow as "illegals," in an array of countries from 1956 to 1986 after which Goar retired and began to train future agents, the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said.

President Vladimir Putin, who himself served as a KGB officer in East Germany in the late Cold War, expressed his condolences to Vartanyan's family and relatives.

"Putin knew both Goar and her husband well... Goar visited Putin in the Kremlin, Putin visited her as a guest," Peskov told reporters.

Gevork Vartanyan, who was bestowed the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, the country's highest honor, died in 2012 at the age of 87 and was buried at a ceremony attended by Putin.

"He is a Hero of the Soviet Union! She is the heroine of all his achievements! He passed away first. She passed away today," the SVR said on Monday, announcing her death.

It referred to Goar by the code name "Anita" and Gevork as "Anri."

"Together with her husband... they were one of our most beautiful, charming and at the same time productive couples among our intelligence illegals," SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin said. 

Read more about: Espionage , Soviet Union

Read more

'Hybrid warfare'

Russia, China Behind ‘Most Aggressive’ Spying in Czech Republic – Report

Russia's goal is to manipulate decision-making processes and force the counterparty to weaken itself, the EU and NATO member said.
Arms race

Historians Unmask Fourth Soviet Spy in U.S. Manhattan Nuclear Project

Oscar Seborer’s secret life showed “how widespread espionage was” in the U.S. atomic bomb program.
Soviet Union

'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters

In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, The Moscow Times has compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.
Soviet Union

Anti-NATO Military Drills Begin in Belarus

More than 1,000 soldiers are to take part in a joint military exercise in Belarus with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the country's...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.