Russia, Turkey May Sign New Contract on S-400 Systems in 2020, Reports Say

By Reuters
Russia plans to sign a new contract with Turkey to supply its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in the first half of 2020, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

“We hope that in the first half of 2020 we will sign contract documents,” RIA cited Mikheev as saying.

