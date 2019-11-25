Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kadyrov's 'Right-Hand Man' Calls on Diaspora to Stop 'Disgraceful' Chechens Abroad

Ramzan Kadyrov and Adam Delimkhanov Yelena Afonina / TASS

Officials from Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya have called on members of its diaspora to stop their countrymen from “disgracing the Chechen people,” the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Monday.

This is the first time that the Chechen diasporas of the U.S. and especially Canada have been called upon to stop fellow Chechens who behave inappropriately, the newspaper said. Novaya Gazeta linked Delimkhanov’s pointed appeal to Canada's Chechen community with the country’s 2017 acceptance of 50 LGBT refugees from the region after they were reportedly tortured and threatened. 

The Novaya Gazeta report strongly hints at a pattern of encouraging violence and vigilante behavior against those seen as 'inappropriate' by Chechen officials.

“You all know who behaves improperly and who does what,” Adam Delimkhanov, a State Duma deputy from Chechnya often called Kadyrov’s “right-hand man,” said to more than 500 Chechen diaspora members at a meeting in Moscow earlier this month.

“I'm telling you, those who live in Europe, America and Canada: Stop such people! By law, with our traditions and customs, we should resolve their problem,” Novaya Gazeta quoted Delimkhanov as saying. “We implore you, don’t let them embarrass the honor of our nation.”  

Delimkhanov encouraged attendees to threaten offenders with handing them over to Chechen authorities in order to stop their behavior.

“You’ll tell them: Enough, you’ve messed up, stop or we’ll inform Chechen authorities and put you in their hands.” 

According to Novaya Gazeta, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been actively trying to control the Chechen diaspora since he came to power in 2007.

In 2017, members of Germany's Chechen community reportedly received video messages featuring a masked man threatening to “correct” those who stray from Chechen traditions.

Read more about: Chechnya

Read more

Chechnya

Ingushetia's Constitutional Court Rules Against Divisive Land Swap Deal

Thousands took to the streets in Ingushetia after the regional parliament endorsed the border swap deal with Chechnya.
Chechnya

Jailed Chechen Activist Titiyev Given European Human Rights Award

“In my homeland of Chechnya, illegal arrests and the fabrication of criminal cases have long been the norm,” Titiyev wrote in a speech.
opinion
Neil Hauer

Putin’s Bubbling Crisis in the North Caucasus (Op-Ed)

Unprecedented protests in Ingushetia underline a wider dysfunction in Russia's North Caucasus.
Chechnya

Shots Fired at Protest in Russia's North Caucasus Over Land Swap Deal

Social media footage showed crowds of protesters marching through the streets of the Ingush capital Magas.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.