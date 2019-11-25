Kadyrov's 'Right-Hand Man' Calls on Diaspora to Stop 'Disgraceful' Chechens Abroad

Officials from Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya have called on members of its diaspora to stop their countrymen from “disgracing the Chechen people,” the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported Monday.

This is the first time that the Chechen diasporas of the U.S. and especially Canada have been called upon to stop fellow Chechens who behave inappropriately, the newspaper said. Novaya Gazeta linked Delimkhanov’s pointed appeal to Canada's Chechen community with the country’s 2017 acceptance of 50 LGBT refugees from the region after they were reportedly tortured and threatened.

The Novaya Gazeta report strongly hints at a pattern of encouraging violence and vigilante behavior against those seen as 'inappropriate' by Chechen officials.