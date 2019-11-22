Baring Vostok Cancels New Fund Launch

The company didn't specify how much it had originally hoped to raise for the sixth fund, but the previous launch had raised $1.3 billion.

Instead, Baring Vostok will focus on further investing in its fifth fund, select investments from the fund’s team and Russian co-investors, and managing its current asset portfolio, the press service added.

The firm has suspended plans to raise a new sixth fund because international institutional investors are concerned about “contradictions in Russian and international arbitration law,” and the uncertainty regarding the protection of their rights, Baring Vostok’s press service told The Bell .

Russian investment house Baring Vostok has cancelled plans to launch a new fund that could have been worth $1.3 billion, as five of its senior managers face fraud charges and three of them languish in prison, Baring Vostok announced Thursday.

The arrest of U.S. citizen and Baring Vostok founder Michael Calvey sent shockwaves through the Russian investment community.

Although he and his French colleague Phillip Delpal have been released on house arrest, their freedoms are severely curbed and they still must face trial, where they are accused by a former fellow investor of fraud.

At the same time three of Baring’s Russian nationals — Maksim Vladimirov, Ivan Zyuzin and Vagan Abgaryan — remain in pre-trial detention, and a court recently refused appeals to release them on house arrest. The three will have to spend at least another year in prison until the trial begins.

Russia’s three top business newspapers — Kommersant, RBC and Vedomosti — launched a joint appeal Thursday in support of the three detained Russian employees. A full page campaign was printed simultaneously in all three papers Thursday, with the headline “why?” and photos of the men.

The move mimics a similar joint appeal from the outlets in June, when Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov was detained on fabricated drug charges.

Commercial dispute

The mandate for private equity investments in Russia is limited, but Baring Vostok dominates the business, and is usually allocated a large amount of money thanks to its outstanding record for hitting “home runs”, founder Calvey said in previous interviews.

Most famously, Baring Vostok was a very early investor into Russian tech giant Yandex, which went on to list on Nasdaq in an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at $11 billion. The fund remains invested in several tech unicorns and remains an active player in the market.

Managers of other funds told bne IntelliNews that the Baring Vostok saga has made fundraising virtually impossible as international investors hang back waiting for a resolution to the case, which has increased the perception of political risks.

Many senior figures among Russia’s liberal elite, including business ombudsman Boris Titov, have protested against the arrests, arguing that the case is clearly a commercial dispute between Baring Vostok and its former partner, Kremlin-linked Artem Avetisyan, and should therefore be settled in arbitration courts, and not with a criminal case.

U.S. citizen Calvey denies any wrongdoing and says the case is being used against the firm in a corporate dispute over the control of Vostochny Bank.

Baring Vostok is one of the largest and oldest private equity firms, managing more than $3.7 billion in assets and has been operating in Russia since the early 1990s.

This article first appeared in bne IntelliNews.