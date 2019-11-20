Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians Increasingly Value Free Speech, Civil Rights – Poll

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

The share of Russians who view free speech, the right to a fair trial and other civil rights as important freedoms has increased by double digits in two years, according to the independent Levada Center pollster.

Experts and sociologists link the double-digit growth in the importance of civil rights issues among Russians to events surrounding recent anti-government protests, falling living standards and unpopular government reforms.

Free speech has made the highest gains on Levada’s list of 17 rights and freedoms most valued by its respondents, with 58% of Russians saying they value it in 2019 compared to 34% in 2017. 

The right to a fair trial rose three spots in the ranking to third place, with 64% of Russians saying they value it this year compared to 50% two years ago, the survey published Wednesday said.

“A significant increase in the frequency of these responses could indicate the growing importance… of ‘human rights’ in the public opinion,” the pollster said.

Its sociologist Karina Pipiya attributed the increasing share of Russians who value human rights to sweeping crackdowns on protest activity and online speech, increasing financial hardships and unpopular pension reforms.

“All these issues have become more acute than in 2014-2016, when the population turned a blind eye toward many issues and thought less about their freedoms,” Pipiya told the Kommersant business daily.

The rights to peaceful assembly (28%) and participation in public and political life (30%) ranked last in Levada’s valued rights and freedoms poll but also saw double-digit growth from 2017. 

Similarly, the freedom to obtain information (39%) and freedom of religion (40%) jumped by double-digit percentages but ranked third- and fourth-last.

The right to life, freedom and personal security (78%) and medical assistance (70%) — which Levada calls “biological” and health needs — stayed put between 2017 and 2019 in first and second place. 

Levada conducted the survey among 1,616 people in 50 Russian regions between Oct. 24-30. 

Read more about: Poll , Human rights

Read more

Misinformed public

Half of Russians Can’t Tell Fake News, Real News Apart – State Pollster

Almost one-third of Russians said they have encountered fake news online and one-fifths on television in recent years.
Vox pop

What Are Russian Millennials Most Concerned About?

Russian millennials say they’re most concerned by corruption and inequality, according to a recent poll.
Pessimistic outlook

4 in 10 Russians Say Country on the Wrong Track – Survey

The share of Russians who hold this view reached a 12-year high this year.
Poll

Number of Russians Viewing U.S. as Threat Hits 10-Year Low – Poll

The number of Russians who view the United States as a threat to other countries has hit its lowest level in a decade, a survey by the independent Levada...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.