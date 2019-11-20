Arctic Ice Recovery Stalls on Russian-Alaskan Frontier After Record Summer

Arctic sea ice recovery between Russia and Alaska has slowed to record levels since bottoming out over the summer, according to research, as climate change clears ice quicker and for longer periods. Frozen water vanished from Russia’s Northern Sea Route in mid-August, opening up the Arctic shipping lane coveted by the Russian government. Arctic sea ice minimum in 2019 tied for the second-lowest in recorded history, according to NASA and the U.S. National Snow & Ice Data Center (NSIDC).

Ice extent between Russia & Alaska this month is at its lowest since satellite records began 40 years ago. No coincidence this follows the 2nd least icy Arctic summer ever--the more open water, the more heat retained. @blkahn @EARTH3R @ZLabe @NSIDC https://t.co/5naGUiAY6g pic.twitter.com/B1sYHQ7Qcw — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) November 19, 2019

“Very slow sea ice growth continues in the Chukchi Sea,” tweeted Zack Labe, a University of California Ph.D. student studying sea ice, citing NSIDC data. The Chukchi Sea lies northwest of Alaska above the Bering Strait. An attached chart showed November ice extent in the Chukchi Sea at its lowest level since records began. Melting in early spring and summer likely contributed to the record, Labe wrote last week. “[E]xtensive open water remains in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, resulting in unusually high air temperatures in the region,” NSIDC said in its latest update. At the same time, the snow and ice data center noted that “freeze-up has been rapid along the coastal seas of Siberia.” Low ice threatens coastal communities because open water increases the distance of wind and waves, The Associated Press reported. Waves increase chances of erosion, winter flooding and longer distances for hunters to find seals and walruses, according to the agency.