Russia Condemns Turkey for Floating Idea of New Syria Operation

Russia said on Tuesday it was bewildered by a Turkish pledge to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, warning such a move would damage efforts to stabilize the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited on Monday as saying his country would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of Kurdish YPG militia.

Cavusoglu was quoted by the state-owned Anadolu agency as saying that Russia and the United States had not done what was required under agreements that halted a Turkish offensive last month and called on them to do what was necessary.