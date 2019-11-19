Support The Moscow Times!
Hundreds Form Human Wall in Siberia to Protest Bus Terminal

tipsurgut / Vkontakte

Hundreds of Siberians have formed a human wall around a park to protest against plans to raze it and build a bus terminal in its place, local media reported Monday.

The city of Surgut’s investment council had approved the 200 million ruble ($3.1 million) bus terminal project despite locals’ complaints, the activist news website activatica.org reported

tipsurgut / Vkontakte

“Many believe that traffic congestion will form in this section of the road,” the residents were quoted as saying.

“Besides, the trees will be destroyed,” they added.

Drone footage of Sunday’s flashmob depicted a human chain around the nearly 36,000-square-meter park’s perimeter. More than 300 people took part in the protest, activatica.org reported.

Surgut Mayor Vadim Shuvalov called the protesters “strong and united people” and invited them to discuss plans to build the bus terminal.

“Any transformation requires thoroughness, dialogue and sometimes compromise,” Shuvalov wrote on social media Sunday.

