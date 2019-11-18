Yandex Proposes Sweeping Restructure to Allay Government Concerns

Russia’s leading tech company Yandex is planning a major overhaul of its governance structure in a bid to settle ownership disputes with the Russian government. Under the plans, Yandex will create a new “Public Interest Foundation” which will have a significant say in the future of the company, controlling the Yandex’s so-called golden share, which gives veto power over a host of governance functions and business deals. The golden share is currently owned by Sberbank, and its powers will be beefed-up when handed to the new foundation. The restructuring is a direct response to disagreements between Yandex and the Russian government over how the company should be governed. The latest tussle came over plans, endorsed by the presidential administration, to limit the amount of shares foreign citizens can own in Russia’s most important technology companies.

In a statement published on Yandex’s website, the group confirmed that the new foundation will not have an economic interest in Yandex but will exercise sweeping governance powers. It will be able to block any single entity accumulating a stake worth more than 10%, appoint two of Yandex’s 11 board members, veto business deals and transactions relating to intellectual property or the transfer of Russian users’ data, and block the company from entering into any kind of agreement with a foreign government, non-Russian government agency or intergovernmental organization. Yandex management will be outnumbered on the board of the new body, with only three of the 11 seats being held by executives at the tech company. The remainder will be divided between representatives at state-affiliated universities and influential business groups such as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) and Skolkovo business school. The foundation will also have the right to suspend Yandex’s CEO, Arkady Volozh, Vedomosti reported. The Russian government was involved in putting the proposals together, the paper added. While a majority of Yandex’s voting rights are currently owned by Russian entities, a complicated ownership structure means that when founder Volozh dies, an automatic share conversion would dramatically change the balance of power over the company. The new structure seeks to address the Russian government’s concerns that this could leave the company — seen as a critical piece of Russia’s national online infrastructure — controlled by foreign shareholders.