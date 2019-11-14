MH17 Crash Probe Releases Intercepted Calls Between East Ukrainian Rebels and Russian Officials

A team of international prosecutors investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 has released a new batch of intercepted audio recordings of calls it says are between separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine and high-ranking Russian officials.

The calls include conversations with separatist leaders including Alexander Borodai, self-proclaimed ‘prime minister,’ and defendant Igor Girkin, self-proclaimed ‘defense minister’ of the Dontesk People's Republic (DNR). They communicated with Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader in Crimea and Vladislav Surkov, a high-ranking official of the Russian government.

"I’m carrying out orders and protecting the interests of one and only state, the Russian Federation. That’s the bottom line," Borodai can be heard saying to an unknown person in one of the recordings.

MH17 was shot down in July 2014 over territory held by pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people onboard. Investigators have said that the plane was shot down by a Russian missile, a claim Moscow has repeatedly rejected.

