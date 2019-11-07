Oil Rigs Leave Russia's Arctic Waters As Drilling Season Winds Down

Ice covers Russia's Arctic waters once more, and in a few weeks the vast region will become inaccessible to everyone without a powerful icebreaker. The three oil rigs that have been operating in the area for most of the summer and fall are now either out of the region or closed down for the winter season.

The Nan Hai Ba Hao rig, owned and operated by the China Oilfield Service, in mid-October completed its drilling at the Leningradskoye gas field in the Kara Sea. On Oct. 24 it arrived in Murmansk and now is being transported out of the region by the heavy lift ship Red Zed 1, according to data from MarineTraffic service.

It is the third year in a row that the Chinese oil rig has drilled in Russian Arctic waters. In 2017, it drilled at the Leningradskoye field and in 2018 at the Rusanovskoye field. As a result of the work, more than 1.2 trillion cubic meters of natural gas were discovered.

Along with the Chinese, Russian oilmen drilled with the rig Arcticheskaya at the nearby Skuratovskoye field.