Moscow to Re-Examine Soviet-Era Arctic Drill Site for Oil and Gas Potential

The Russian government has commissioned a new analysis of well samples at a drill site in a Norwegian Arctic archipelago used by the Soviet Union nearly 50 years ago. The Grumantskaya-1 well proved to be an underwhelming gas resource and was soon abandoned by Soviet authorities. Half a century later, Moscow is again interested in the well and has requested state company Rosgeologiya to conduct a new analysis of the drill samples. According to Rosgeologiya, available technology enables it to "determine quantities of oil and gas-generating qualities of the sediments, as well as the oil potential." The study of Grumantskaya-1 is to be completed in September 2019, the company said. It is being conducted alongside an examination of several drill samples from Kolguev, an island located in the southeastern Barents Sea. Controversial drilling The Grumantskaya-1 was not the only Soviet well drilled in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. According to Per Arne Totland, a writer and expert based in Svalbard, nearly 20 wells were drilled in the islands in the 30-year period between 1960 and 1990, four of them by Russian oilmen. The drilling was performed in the Coles Bay, as well as in the Vass Valley and on Cape Laila. It was conducted under the auspices of Trust Arcticugol, the state company managing Soviet, and later Russian, activities in the area. No significant discoveries were made, Totland said.

In 1992, the Trust Arcticugol drilled for coal in the Bay of Petunia, near the settlement of Pyramiden. And this time, the drillers came across oil and gas, which resulted in two uncontrolled blowouts. One of them caught fire. A total of 22 liters of oil was discovered in this drilling operation, Totland said. Neither the discovery nor the outburst was reported to the Norwegian authorities, he explains. Renewed Russian interest In 2002, Norwegian authorities introduced new and stricter environmental regulations in the archipelago and no Russian attempt to restart oil and gas exploration has since been made. According to the Norwegian Mineral Directorate, there is no oil and gas exploration currently taking place in Svalbard. "We do not know about any test drilling in Svalbard the last years and there are no concrete plans for future drilling in the archipelago," senior adviser Gunn Kristin Haukdal said. Russia's Rosgeologiya mineral exploration company has not responded to a request for comment. Strategically important According to Totland, the renewed Russian interest in drill samples from Grumantskaya-1 illustrates the country’s strong interest in Svalbard. Coal mining in the area is coming to an end, and at the same time, the strategic significance of the archipelago is on the rise. "It is therefore not surprising that the Russians are leaving no stones unturned, including 45-year-old stones, to find out how to uphold their position in Svalbard," he said. "New technology could give the Russians better answers than what was possible 45 years ago," he added. Challenging Norwegian sovereignty However, the current strict environmental legislation in the area is unlikely to make any further exploration possible. Totland said that neither Norwegian nor foreign oil companies are likely to ever be permitted to drill for oil onshore the archipelago. But the renewed analysis of the drilling samples could potentially be used to challenge Norwegian rule there.