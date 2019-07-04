Chinese Oil Drillers Are Back in Russian Arctic

The 15,469-ton installation earlier called “Nan Hai Ba Hao” has been discharged from a heavy-lift vessel Red Zed I and is now ready to start working in the Kola Bay.

According to the Russian port management authority Rosmorport, the operation was conducted on June 30 and included complicated navigational exercises.

The rig will be located in Murmansk, a port city in northwestern Russia, for 10 days before it is tugged toward drilling grounds in Arctic waters.

Currently, three powerful Norwegian tugboats are moored in the Kola Bay. The Sea Spear, Sea Surfer and Siem Emerald vessels have been in the area for several days and might accompany the Nanhai-8 out at sea.