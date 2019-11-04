Russia Marks National Unity Day as Nationalists Organize Marches

Most Russians have a day off Monday as the country marks National Unity Day, a national holiday aimed to promote patriotism and tolerance between ethnic and religious groups in Russia.

National Unity Day commemorates Russia's defeat of Polish invaders in 1612, and is one of the country’s youngest national holidays as it was established in 2005. It is marked by official events across Russia.

The holiday replaced the Day of Accord and Reconciliation, established by former President Boris Yeltsin following the collapse of the Soviet Union, which was itself a replacement for Revolution Day.