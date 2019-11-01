Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Putin’s Chef’ Ordered to Pay for Mass Child Poisonings

Michael Metzel / TASS

A Moscow court has ordered catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin’s company to compensate the parents of schoolchildren who suffered food poisoning last year, Interfax reported Friday.

The parents sued Prigozhin’s business alongside other companies, schools and officials this spring for the December 2018 dysentery outbreak in several state-run daycare centers and kindergartens. Officials confirmed 127 overall food poisoning cases that anti-corruption activists tied to Prigozhin, who is widely labeled “Putin’s chef” for organizing banquets for the Russian president.

The Meshchansky district court ruled Thursday that the Vito-1 and Concord food processing companies (the latter is registered under Prigozhin’s name) pay the parents 300,000 rubles ($4,700), Interfax reported. 

“They awarded 10,000-15,000 [rubles] per child,” Interfax quoted prominent anti-corruption lawyer Lyubov Sobol as saying.

Parents can decide to appeal the ruling because the compensation is too meager, Sobol said in a video outside the courthouse shared on Twitter.

The court struck down the parents’ claims against the Moscow city administration and its officials, Interfax reported.

Companies linked to Prigozhin have signed nearly 5,400 state contracts worth $3.2 billion with the military, schools and hospitals since 2011, the U.S.-funded Current Time news channel reported this year.

The Associated Press reported that Prigozhin has won $2 billion in Moscow school food-supply contracts since 2009.

Three of Prigozhin’s entities, including his Concord catering business, were indicted in the U.S. over an alleged criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper with the country’s presidential election. The U.S. special prosecutor also personally charged Prigozhin.

Reports have also linked Prigozhin to Russia’s push for influence in Africa and deployments of private mercenaries in Syria and Ukraine. 

Read more about: Prigozhin , Children

Read more

'butterfly girl'

U.S. Toddler With Rare Skin Condition Gets First Treatment in Russia

The baby and her mother traveled to Russia for the treatments after they were unable to find a doctor in the U.S.
Private war

Dozens of Russian Mercenaries Killed in Libya – Meduza

Russia is reportedly providing unofficial assistance to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar with a private army linked to President Vladimir Putin.
Blocked business

U.S. Sanctions 2 Russians Connected to ‘Kremlin Troll Factory’

Three companies associated with Putin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin have also been sanctioned.
Riot control

Patriotic Course Teaches Russian Schoolkids to Disperse Protests

Men armed with sticks and Molotov cocktails played violent protesters.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.