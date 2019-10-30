Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians Fear Arbitrary Authorities More Than Death, Poll Says

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Russians fear arbitrary exercises of power more than death, according to an independent Levada Center poll that the Kremlin dismissed as superficial.

Fear of arbitrary authorities and lawlessness placed third in the pollster’s hierarchy of fears for the second year in a row in 2019. The return of mass repressions and a tighter political regime shared the sixth spot among Russians’ biggest fears, while fear of death ranked 10th. 

Observers link those fears to Russians’ persistently falling incomes, President Vladimir Putin’s unpopular move to raise the retirement age and the occasionally violent mass arrests during this summer’s protests in Moscow. Analyst Mark Galeotti wrote in a column last month that the arrests’ “aim [was] to create a climate of fear and uncertainty.”

The Kremlin said it had taken the Levada survey’s findings into account but questioned its methodology and the way it formulated its questions.

“There are high-profile cases that leave an emotional toll [but] this needs a more profound analysis,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying to reporters Tuesday.

A recent study of social media and news reports placed police violence among Russians’ biggest fears.

Levada conducted its survey among 1,601 respondents in 50 Russian regions from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.

Read more about: Poll , Levada Center

Read more

'economic anxiety'

Xenophobia Is Still On the Rise in Russia – Poll

The increase in negative attitudes toward migrants comes amid rising worries over poverty, experts said.
Prevalence of abuse

Domestic Violence Affects 1 in 3 Russians, Poll Says

“Given the sensitivity of the topic ... in an interview setting, we can assume that the share may be higher,” the polling agency said.
Public influence

1 in 5 Russians Believe They Can Influence the Government, Poll Says

The poll results indicate “an attempt to state that ‘we exist’ and ‘we have an opinion’,” one sociologist said.
Pessimistic outlook

4 in 10 Russians Say Country on the Wrong Track – Survey

The share of Russians who hold this view reached a 12-year high this year.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.