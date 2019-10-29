Supplies of Banknotes from Russia to East Libya Accelerated This Year

A parallel central bank in eastern Libya stepped up deliveries of new banknotes from Russia this year, before and after eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military offensive to capture Tripoli, Russian customs data show.

The data obtained by Reuters shows nearly 4.5 billion Libyan dinars ($3.22 billion) were dispatched in four shipments from February to June. Haftar launched his campaign in early April.

The new banknotes appear to push the total quantity of dinars ordered from Russia since 2016 well above the 10 billion previously acknowledged by eastern officials, and underscore the dependence of eastern factions on the deliveries.

Libya has been split between rival camps based in Tripoli and the east since 2014, a result of the divisions that surfaced when Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in a NATO-backed uprising three years earlier. The eastern camp has set up competing branches of the country's main institutions.

In an increasingly internationalized conflict, Haftar has received political and material backing from several foreign powers, most prominently the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Russia has also provided Haftar with support, while simultaneously cultivating relations with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Haftar's offensive on Tripoli quickly stalled in the face of opposition from armed factions aligned with the GNA that have backing from Turkey.

According to the data, three batches of 20- and 50-dinar banknotes for the eastern central bank, each with a total value of around 1 billion dinars, cleared Russian customs in February, March and June this year. A fourth batch, consisting of 50 dinar banknotes totaling 1.45 billion dinars, left in late June.