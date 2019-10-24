Russian Circus Bear Mauls Trainer During Show

A performing bear has mauled its handler during a show in northern Russia, as animal rights activists step up their campaign to ban traveling circuses that use trained animals in the country.

Audience members filmed dramatic scenes Wednesday of the brown bear slamming its trainer to the ground and an assistant kicking it in an attempt to rescue his colleague. The animal was wearing a lead around its neck and attacked the man after it had pushed a wheelbarrow across a stage surrounded by onlookers.

The circus said neither the bear nor its trainer were seriously injured, but authorities in the republic of Karelia have launched an investigation into the incident.