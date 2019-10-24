Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sends S-400 Missile Defense Systems to Serbia for Drill

By Reuters
Wikicommons

Russia has sent a division of S-400 missile defense systems to Serbia to take part in a military drill there, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Russia has also sent a Pantsir missile system battery to Serbia, it said, adding it is the first time the systems would take part in a drill abroad.

Serbia has been performing a delicate balancing act between its ambition to join its biggest trading partner the European Union, and its historical ties with Russia, which shares its Orthodox Christian faith and backed it diplomatically during a 1999 NATO bombing campaign.

Russia began delivering the S-400 surface-to-air system to Turkey in July, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling it “the strongest defense system against those who want to attack our country.” The United States has strongly opposed its NATO ally’s purchase of the Russian systems.

Last year, India agreed a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile systems, as New Delhi disregarded U.S. warnings that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under U.S. law.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Military

Read more

Syria talks

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Speaks to SDF Head After Syria Deal – Reports

Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.
Syrian Conflict

Russian Troops Overtake Former U.S. Base in Northern Syria

Three Russian military helicopters have landed in the Tabqa military airfield in northern Syria, which U.S. forces abandoned earlier this month.
opinion
Mark Galeotti

Is This Russia's Next Leader?

For the first time in his seven years as Defense Minister, Shoigu gave a lengthy interview to a mainstream Russian newspaper. We should pay attention.
Industry debts

Putin's Huge Military Buildup Leaves Industry With Debt Hangover

The loan portfolio is more than 2 trillion rubles, costing as much in annual payments as the entire industry earns in profits.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.